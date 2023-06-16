Elle Fanning Brings Back the Suit Vest Trend and More Fashion Moments From ‘A Small Light’ Screening

Elle Fanning attended the screening and cocktail party for “A Small Light” on Thursday in West Hollywood, California, in a black vest paired with a classic pair of medium-wash jeans. She opted for a rosy pink makeup look, featuring bright rose blush and a pale pink lip, keeping both her fashion and makeup look clean and neutral.

Elle Fanning and Bel Powley at the “A Small Light” screening and cocktails on June 15 in West Hollywood, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Fanning posed for photos alongside the star of the miniseries, Bel Powley, who wore a shimmer gray asymmetrical one-shoulder top with a black tie-knot at the one shoulder. She paired the statement top with minimalist black pants.

Bel Powley at the “A Small Light” screening and cocktails held on June 15 in West Hollywood, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The two actresses were joined at the event by the executive music director Este Haim, the older sister and bassist in the all-sibling rock band Haim.

For the event, Haim also went for a minimalist vibe in a ribbed white tank top, black trousers and black boots.

Este Haim at the “A Small Light” screening and cocktails on June 15 in West Hollywood, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Jenna Dewan also joined the actresses for the film screening, wearing a black blazer with orange side paneling.

Jenna Dewan at the “A Small Light” screening and cocktails on June 15 in West Hollywood, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Fanning has had a very busy year, with the third season of her Hulu series “The Great” premiering on Hulu. The actress also has seven upcoming projects, including voice-over work for the upcoming video game “Death Stranding 2.”

“A Small Light” tells the story of Miep Gries (played by Powley), the woman who played a critical role in hiding Anne Frank and her family during the Nazi occupation in Germany. The limited series is a total of eight episodes.

In addition to Powley, “A Small Light” stars Liev Schreiber, Joe Cole and Billie Boullet. The series premiered on May 1 on National Geographic.