Elle Fanning Shines in Sequined Monochromatic Look at Chanel Resort 2024 Show

Elle Fanning attended the Chanel resort 2024 show on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Other A-listers in attendance included Chloë Sevigny, Sofia Coppola and Paris Hilton.

Fanning wore a full look by the French fashion house. She paired black sequined trousers with an open-front tank top adorned with silver embellishments. Fanning also threw on a black jacket with a silver floral pattern. Her ensemble came from Chanel’s fall 2023 collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week.

Elle Fanning at the Chanel resort 2024 show on May 9 in Los Angeles. Anna Webber for Variety

The actress accessorized with a miniature quilted handbag and high-heeled boots, both in black.

Fanning wore her blonde locks straightened, while her makeup by artist Erin Ayanian Monroe consisted of winged eyeliner with highlighted inner corners, pink blush and a neutral pink lip.

A week earlier, Fanning paid homage to Chanel’s former creative director Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala. The actress wore a lace Vivienne Westwood gown underneath a black jacket. Her look referenced a photo that Lagerfeld took of her when she was 13 years old.

“I wanted to combine the innocence of the portrait he took of me with Karl’s tradition of ending each show with his vision of the Chanel bride,” she wrote on Instagram.

This week sees the return of Fanning’s Hulu show, “The Great.” The third season of the historical dramedy premieres on Thursday. Fanning stars as Russian empress Catherine the Great.

Chanel’s resort 2024 show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America is on strike. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning, to name a few. It featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.