Elle Fanning Models Givenchy in Neck-tie Blouse and Maxiskirt at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion L.A. Awards 2023

Elle Fanning made an appearance at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards in L.A. on Sunday. She presented the Magazine of the Year award to W’s editor in chief Sara Moonves.

Fanning opted for an oversized cream neck-tie blouse and black maxiskirt, both by Givenchy. The actress accessorized with Manolo Blahnik heels and Cartier jewels.

Elle Fanning attends the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Variety via Getty Images

Fanning was assisted by her longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, who has also dressed celebrities including Michelle Pfeiffer, Ana de Armas and “Stranger Things” star Charlie Heaton. McMillen recently styled Fanning for The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 25 Most Powerful Stylists event in late March.

Fanning’s platinum blond tresses were styled in a sleek updo, courtesy of hairdresser Jenda Alcorn. Erin Ayanian Monroe painted on the actress’ Old Hollywood-inspired makeup, which included a black cat eye, a red lip and rosy pink blush.

On the red carpet, Fanning mingled with one of the evening’s honorees, Gwyneth Paltrow. Others in attendance included Keanu Reeves, Kim Kardashian and Brie Larson.

Elle Fanning and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Getty Images for FIJI Water

Later in the evening, Fanning presented the Magazine of the Year award to Moonves. Fanning has posed for the cover of W several times, most recently for the glossy’s Director’s Issue, which highlighted Sofia Coppola and her muses, Kirsten Dunst and Fanning.

Elle Fanning speaks onstage during the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards recognizes achievements in fashion and beauty. This year’s festivities, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, were emceed by Law Roach. Honorees included Paltrow for Powerhouse Brand of the Year (G. Label by Goop), “White Lotus” actress Meghann Fahy for Breakout Style Star of the Year and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for Hair Artist of the Year.