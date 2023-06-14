×
Elle Fanning Keeps It Classic in Monochromatic Ensemble for ‘The Great’ Screening in Los Angeles

Fanning stars as Catherine II of Russia in Hulu's historical dramedy.

Elle Fanning attends "The Great" screening on June 13 in Los Angeles.
Elle Fanning attends "The Great" screening on June 13 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Elle Fanning attended a Los Angeles screening of “The Great” on Tuesday hosted by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. It was followed by a Q&A with the actress, who plays Catherine II of Russia on Hulu’s historical dramedy.

Fanning wore an all-black ensemble, which consisted of an open-front collared knit top and pleated trousers. She accessorized with satin pumps adorned with pearl embellishments. Fanning added a gold ring and matching watch.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Elle Fanning attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "The Great" with Elle Fanning at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on June 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Elle Fanning attends “The Great” screening on June 13 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Fanning was assisted by her longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, whose other celebrity clients include Ana de Armas, Brie Larson and Kirsten Dunst.

Makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe gave Fanning black winged eyeliner, pink blush and a matching lip. The actress’ platinum blond hair was styled in a middle part.

Last week Fanning spoke about “The Great” during Variety’s TV FYC Fest. She appeared on a Women in Comedy panel alongside Gina Rodriguez, Kerry Washington and “Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James.

During the panel, Fanning discussed her starring role in the series, which pokes fun at royal life in the 16th century.

“Over the three seasons, I’ve just learned to embarrass myself,” Fanning said.

The actress also expressed her desire to portray complex female characters. “You don’t always have to be the woman that walks through rooms thinking, ‘I’m strong, and I know everything,’” she said. “I don’t relate to women like that. And that’s not the type of role that I want to play.”

