Elle Fanning Goes Minimalist in Blush Lanvin Blouse and Midi Skirt at Variety’s TV FYC Fest in Los Angeles

Fanning stars in Hulu's historical dramedy, "The Great."

Elle Fanning attends Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 7 in Los Angeles.
Elle Fanning attends Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 7 in Los Angeles. Variety via Getty Images

Elle Fanning attended Variety’s TV FYC Fest on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where she spoke on a Women of Comedy panel alongside Gina Rodriguez, Kerry Washington and “Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James.

For the occasion, Fanning wore a blush-toned ensemble by Lanvin, which featured a flowy high-neck blouse and a matching midi skirt. The actress added on a pair of nude open-toe heels, a watch and a simple band ring.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Elle Fanning attends Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)
Elle Fanning attends Variety’s TV FYC Fest on June 7 in Los Angeles. Variety via Getty Images

Fanning’s platinum blond hair was styled in a side part. For makeup, she wore black eyeliner, cool pink blush and matching lipstick.

During the panel, Fanning discussed her starring role on Hulu’s “The Great,” in which she plays Catherine II of Russia. Tony McNamara’s historical series pokes fun at royal life in the 16th century.

“Over the three seasons, I’ve just learned to embarrass myself,” Fanning said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Elle Fanning attends Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)
Elle Fanning attends Variety’s TV FYC Fest on June 7 in Los Angeles. Variety via Getty Images

Fanning also expressed her desire to portray complex female characters. “You don’t always have to be the woman that walks through rooms thinking, ‘I’m strong, and I know everything,'” she said. “I don’t relate to women like that. And that’s not the type of role that I want to play.”

Late last month, Fanning appeared at Cannes Film Festival, where she attended the premiere of “Jeanne du Barry,” as well as a party hosted by Cartier.

Fanning was recently named the face of the French brand’s Grain de Café collection, which pays homage to actress and Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly.

