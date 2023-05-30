Elle Fanning’s Standout Looks at Cannes Film Festival 2023: Metallic Bra Pasties, Tulle Ruffles, Artistic Patterns and More

For 12 days, the 2023 Cannes Film Festival has been a scene for not only cinema screenings but standout red-carpet fashion moments, with actress Elle Fanning contributing to the slew of stunning looks.

Collaborating with her longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, Fanning has delivered a number of head-turning ensembles. The actress currently stars as Catherine in the Hulu series “The Great,” which is a dark comedy set in 18th-century Russia.

Ahead, a closer look at Elle Fanning’s fashion moments during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Read on for more.

May 28

Elle Fanning’s latest Cannes Film Festival look was on Sunday, where she channeled a breezy, effortless aesthetic in a sky-blue Paco Rabanne gown from the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Inspired by Spanish artist Salvador Dalí, the gown featured a picturesque tiger picture that mirrored the late artist’s “Dream Caused by the Flight of a Bee Around a Pomegranate a Second Before Awakening” painting.

May 25

Elle Fanning at the Cartier Le Voyage Recommencé launch event during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 25.

On Thursday, to a Cartier event celebrating the launch of Le Voyage Recommencé, Fanning wore a vintage 1993 Oscar de la Renta gown. The ensemble featured tiered net tulle ruffles and a single cream rosette adornment on her hips.

Earlier this month, Fanning was named Cartier‘s global ambassador and tapped as the face of the French brand’s Grain de Café collection.

May 19

During the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 19, Fanning took to her Instagram to showcase a dazzling Paco Rabanne metallic gown by Julien Dossena. Fanning’s silver gown consisted of sharp dagger-like fringe and snowflake-shaped bra cups.

One of her most alluring looks yet, Fanning captioned the Instagram post: “Now THISSSSS is a partyyyy dressss.”

May 18

Elle Fanning at a beach party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 18 in Cannes, France. Tim Regas / MEGA

On May 18, Fanning attended a beach party wearing a Rodarte gown with daisy-embroidered tulle, bow and ruffle details. The actress paired the dainty white dress, which was from the brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection, with open-toed heels with a large rose detail on each foot.

May 16

Elle Fanning at the “Jeanne du Barry” screening and opening ceremony red-carpet on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

To the “Jeanne du Barry” screening and opening ceremony red carpet on May 16, Fanning embraced full glamour in a custom Alexander McQueen gown. The floor-length look included pale pink tulle, a Paris net, silver bugle beads and crystal embroidery. For accessories, Fanning donned Cartier jewelry, including the Tradition Perles de Diamants necklace in 18-karat white gold with diamonds.