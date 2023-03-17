Ellie Goulding Hits High Notes on ‘Good Morning America’ in Monochromatic Orange Look

Ellie Goulding made a vibrant arrival to “Good Morning America” on Thursday in New York City, opting for an orange-colored set.

Ellie Goulding performing on the March 16 episode of “Good Morning America” in New York City. ABC

Goulding’s set consisted of a long-sleeve crop top with a crisscross neckline, cutouts on her shoulders and a pair of coordinating wide-leg trousers. The colorful look paired with her honey-brown tresses which she wore in loose curls.

Ellie Goulding performing on the March 16 episode of “Good Morning America” in New York City. ABC

Zachary Levi and Lucy Liu were also guests on the show, where the singer performed her new single “Like a Saviour” from her soon-to-be-released fifth studio album, “Higher Than Heaven,” out on April 7.

Zachary Levi, Lucy Liu, Sam Champion and Ellie Goulding on “Good Morning America” on March 16 in New York City. ABC

On the show, the singer mentioned she made the album during the pandemic.

“It was basically a direct reaction to like we were all locked away for a bit and then we came out and nobody was in the mood to do a ballad album,” the singer said to “GMA” host Michael Strahan on the show, calling her album “one big dance party.”

Aside from new music, Goulding continues to showcase her style. She had a standout fashionable moment on March 12, when she arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a black mermaid-style Giuseppe Di Morabito gown with a silver shimmering floral adornment on her neck. For the after party, Goulding was styled by Maeve Reilly. Goulding attended the Grammy Museum on March 14 in a light green tonal look that featured a botanical-themed bralette and matching sheer pants. The ensemble was from Alberta Ferretti’s spring 2023 collection.