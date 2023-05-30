×
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Elsa Hosk’s Cannes Wardrobe: Surrealist Viktor & Rolf Couture, Helsa Red Carpet Capsule Debut and More

The Swedish model brought her Scandi-inspired style to the Croisette.

Elsa Hosk at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
Elsa Hosk at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Getty Images

Supermodel style has always been a source of inspiration: look no further than Elsa Hosk. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel often flaunts her Scandi-inspired looks on Instagram, and in 2022, she launched her clothing line, Helsa.

Assisted by stylist Dani Michelle, Hosk’s high fashion streak continued at Cannes Film Festival last week, where the model attended a premiere and amfAR’s annual gala at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Ahead, a recap of Hosk’s standout Cannes looks.

“The Pot-au-Feu” premiere

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Elsa Hosk attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Elsa Hosk at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Getty Images

Hosk wore her “favorite couture piece,” a tulle trompe l’oeil gown from Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 collection. Belted with bows, the pastel piece is layered over a structured satin corset.

“When I saw this dress coming down the runway I was blown away by how when spinning and moving, the dress would look so surreal and beautiful,” Hosk wrote on Instagram. “Not only was it breathtaking to me but also reminded me to not take fashion too seriously.”

The model accessorized with Messika jewels and Christian Louboutin heels. Hosk’s makeup, which included a cut crease, blue eyeshadow and a nude lip, channeled the ’60s.

amfAR Gala

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 25: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Elsa Hosk attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for amfAR)
Elsa Hosk attends the 2023 amfAR Cannes gala in Cap d’Antibes, France. Dave Benett/Getty Images for amf

For the star-studded gala, Hosk debuted a sheer yellow gown from her upcoming Helsa Atelier capsule. Lined with ruffles, the piece features an ab cutout, bell sleeves and ruching along the hips. Hosk added a ring and earrings by Tiffany & Co., both crafted from diamonds, yellow gold and platinum.

Street style

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Elsa Hosk is seen during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)
Elsa Hosk during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. GC Images

Hosk kept it classic in a strapless crepe and cotton dress by Scanlan Theodore. Her model-off-duty look also included mary jane ballet flats, a leather tote and oval sunglasses.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Elsa Hosk is seen on the "Croisette" wearing the new "Helsa Studio Collection" during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Elsa Hosk during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. GC Images

For a stroll along the Croisette, Hosk wore a Helsa skirt and blouse. She paired a plunging oversize button-down with a white maxiskirt and suede pointy-toe mules. Hosk also carried a Louis Vuitton purse.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Elsa Hosk is seen on the "Croisette" wearing the new "Helsa Studio Collection" during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Elsa Hosk during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. GC Images

Hosk sported a matching linen two-piece from Helsa’s upcoming “High Summer” drop, out Wednesday. Her ensemble featured a taupe tailored coat and matching pleated shorts styled with a belt. Hosk’s other accessories included Chanel loafers and a mini Dior purse.

