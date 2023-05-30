Elsa Hosk’s Cannes Wardrobe: Surrealist Viktor & Rolf Couture, Helsa Red Carpet Capsule Debut and More

Supermodel style has always been a source of inspiration: look no further than Elsa Hosk. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel often flaunts her Scandi-inspired looks on Instagram, and in 2022, she launched her clothing line, Helsa.

Assisted by stylist Dani Michelle, Hosk’s high fashion streak continued at Cannes Film Festival last week, where the model attended a premiere and amfAR’s annual gala at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Ahead, a recap of Hosk’s standout Cannes looks.

“The Pot-au-Feu” premiere

Elsa Hosk at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Getty Images

Hosk wore her “favorite couture piece,” a tulle trompe l’oeil gown from Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 collection. Belted with bows, the pastel piece is layered over a structured satin corset.

“When I saw this dress coming down the runway I was blown away by how when spinning and moving, the dress would look so surreal and beautiful,” Hosk wrote on Instagram. “Not only was it breathtaking to me but also reminded me to not take fashion too seriously.”

The model accessorized with Messika jewels and Christian Louboutin heels. Hosk’s makeup, which included a cut crease, blue eyeshadow and a nude lip, channeled the ’60s.

amfAR Gala

Elsa Hosk attends the 2023 amfAR Cannes gala in Cap d’Antibes, France. Dave Benett/Getty Images for amf

For the star-studded gala, Hosk debuted a sheer yellow gown from her upcoming Helsa Atelier capsule. Lined with ruffles, the piece features an ab cutout, bell sleeves and ruching along the hips. Hosk added a ring and earrings by Tiffany & Co., both crafted from diamonds, yellow gold and platinum.

Street style

Elsa Hosk during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. GC Images

Hosk kept it classic in a strapless crepe and cotton dress by Scanlan Theodore. Her model-off-duty look also included mary jane ballet flats, a leather tote and oval sunglasses.

Elsa Hosk during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. GC Images

For a stroll along the Croisette, Hosk wore a Helsa skirt and blouse. She paired a plunging oversize button-down with a white maxiskirt and suede pointy-toe mules. Hosk also carried a Louis Vuitton purse.

Elsa Hosk during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. GC Images

Hosk sported a matching linen two-piece from Helsa’s upcoming “High Summer” drop, out Wednesday. Her ensemble featured a taupe tailored coat and matching pleated shorts styled with a belt. Hosk’s other accessories included Chanel loafers and a mini Dior purse.