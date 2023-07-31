Elsa Hosk Favors Florals in The Attico Cutout Dress for Poppi Beach Bash in Montauk

Elsa Hosk stepped out on Friday night to attend Poppi’s Beach Bash in Montauk, New York. Channeling the prebiotic soda company’s colorful cans, Hosk donned a ruffled floral georgette minidress by The Attico. The Swedish model added a pair of neon pink mule sandals, also from the Italian brand, as well as a white woven handbag by Bottega Veneta.

At the event, Hosk posed with Poppi founder Allison Ellsworth. Influencers including Chantel Jeffries and Kelsey Calemine, as well as singer Olivia O’Brien were also in attendance at the seaside party, which featured a cocktail bar and Instagrammable photo activations.

Elsa Hosk attends the Poppi Beach Bash on July 28 in Montauk, New York. Getty Images for Poppi

“I love soda but I love [Poppi] more,” Hosk wrote in an Instagram post following the event.

Hosk has kept busy with her clothing line, Helsa, in the past couple of months, introducing two new drops just in time for summer. The model debuted her eveningwear capsule, Helsa Atelier, as well as a collection of seasonal staples, titled High Summer, at Cannes Film Festival in May. Both are available to shop now on Revolve and Fwrd.

Elsa Hosk attends the Poppi Beach Bash on July 28 in Montauk, New York. Getty Images for Poppi

Hosk launched her company in 2022. Its name, Helsa, is a play on the Swedish word for health (hälsa).

“Helsa is my love letter to Scandinavia, where I grew up,” Hosk told WWD last year. “It is a tribute to female empowerment and beauty as well as an ode to nature. In Sweden, I was surrounded by people who were all feminists. We spent most of our time outdoors, enjoying the beauty and the simplicity of nature. This way of life is at the heart of Helsa and it is what I’ve taken with me wherever I’ve traveled and lived.”

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Elsa for years and have witnessed her evolution from a supermodel and influencer to a designer and creative director,” said Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer at Revolve, in the same report.