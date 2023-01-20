×
Friday's Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Emilia Clarke Embraces Chanel Logomania With Allover Pearls at Sundance for ‘The Pod Generation’ Premiere

The actress plays the female lead in the film about a couple using futuristic technology to plan a family.

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Emilia Clarke attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "The Pod Generation" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Luca Guadagnino and Dakota Johnson attend Sundance Institute's Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance Presented By IMDbPro at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Eugenio Derbez attends Sundance Institute's 'Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance Presented by IMDbPro' at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Daisy Ridley attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Sometimes I Think About Dying" Premiere at Library Center Theatre on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Breeda Wool attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "birth/rebirth" Premiere at The Ray Theatre on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Emilia Clarke arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “The Pod Generation” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah, wearing a logomania-inspired ensemble.

In honor of this year’s film festival, the actress wore a black Chanel jersey and imitation pearl silk jacket with the brand’s signature allover interlocking CC logo, paired with a matching imitation pearl and silk skirt. She coordinated the look with sheer tights and complementary black Chanel metal and strass pumps and small hoop earrings.

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Emilia Clarke attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "The Pod Generation" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Emilia Clarke attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “The Pod Generation” premiere on Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah. Getty Images

Clarke’s look was from Chanel’s resort 2023 collection designed by artistic director Virginie Viard. The brand’s show, held in Monaco that season, paid homage to Princess Caroline of Monaco and the pop culture of the region.

For makeup, Clarke went for a red-carpet ready look featuring a glossy lip, blush, subtle mascara and earth-tone eye shadow. Her hair was pinned in the back and had a single long cascading strand framing her face.

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Emilia Clarke attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "The Pod Generation" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Emilia Clarke attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “The Pod Generation” premiere on Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah. Getty Images

“The Pod Generation” is a new film where Clarke plays the female lead. The movie tells the story of a couple in a futuristic version of New York City who use technology such as detachable artificial wombs and pods to start their family. In addition to Clarke, the film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rosalie Craig and Vinette Robinson.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is taking place from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29 in Park City, Utah. This year, the festival features a hybrid format, screening films both in-person and online. This is the first in-person event after the festival was completely virtual for the past two years. The annual film festival presents new documentary features, short films and episodic content. The event also features prizes, including the Directing Award and the Festival Favorite Award.

