Emily Blunt Makes Red Statement in Pussy-bow Midi Dress at American Institute for Stuttering Gala 2023

Emily Blunt wore a red pussy-bow midi dress with a textured pattern and a matching belt to host the 2023 American Institute for Stuttering’s 17th Annual Gala on Monday in New York City.

Styled by Jessica Paster, Blunt coordinated the red dress with matching open-toe heels by Prada.

Emily Blunt Getty Images for American Instit

Blunt is coming off a major style moment at the 2023 Met Gala. Collaborating with Paster, the actress wore a custom Michael Kors Collection French lace blouse, sequin trousers and a matching duchesse satin overskirt.

According to Michael Kors’ official Instagram, the ensemble took more than 4,250 hours to craft, with nearly 350,000 recycled sequin paillettes.

Emily Blunt Getty Images for American Instit

In terms of hosting stints, the actress previously hosted the 2021 CFDA Awards, wearing a creamsicle orange power suit by Christopher John Rogers.

Blunt, who has starred in “A Quiet Place” and “Mary Poppins Returns,” recently starred in the series “The English,” where she played a woman who seeks revenge on the person she thinks was responsible for the death of her son. The show is available to stream on Prime Video.

Emily Blunt Getty Images for American Instit

The American Institute for Stuttering is a nonprofit organization that offers speech therapy, financial assistance and community support to people of all ages who stutter. Blunt has been on the AIS board since 2009 and struggled with a stuttering impediment as a child. Dr. Philip O. Ozuah, the president and chief executive officer of Montefiore Einstein, was also honored.