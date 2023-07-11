Emily Blunt Channels 1940s in Satin Green Balmain Dress for ‘Oppenheimer’ Premiere in Paris

Emily Blunt arrived on the red carpet for the Paris premiere of her new film “Oppenheimer,” on Tuesday, channeling vintage inspiration.

The actress wore a mint-green dress from Balmain with a ruched skirt, long sleeves and a spread collar. She coordinated the dress with Malone Souliers heels in metallic silver and accessorized with jewelry from Anita Ko, including several rings and a pair of earrings.

Emily Blunt attends the “Oppenheimer” premiere on July 11 in Paris. Getty Images

To create her look, which falls in line with “Oppenheimer’s” 1939-1945 time period, Blunt worked with her go-to celebrity stylist Jessica Paster, who also works with Miranda Cosgrove, Sophia Anne Caruso and Katrina Low.

Blunt stars opposite Cillian Murphy, who plays the title character in “Oppenheimer.” The film tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in creating the atomic bomb.

Emily Blunt attends the “Oppenheimer” premiere on July 11 in Paris. Getty Images

Blunt has been busy at work with acting projects over the past year. Last fall, the actress was running the promotional circuit for her new television series “The English.” The Western series not only starred Blunt, but also marked her debut role as a producer. The show is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

This year, the actress had a major style moment on the Met Gala red carpet. At this year’s event, where the theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the actress wore a custom Michael Kors Collection French lace blouse, sequin trousers and a matching duchesse satin overskirt. According to Michael Kors’ Instagram page, the ensemble, made from 350,000 recycled sequin paillettes, took more than 4,250 hours to make.