Emily Blunt Channels Cherry Blossom Inspiration in Sheer Red Oscar de la Renta Dress for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

The actress was accompanied at the red-carpet for the coveted award show by her husband, John Krasinski.

Emily Blunt at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.
Michelle Williams in Dior Haute Couture
Michelle Yeoh
Viola Davis in Valentino
Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent
Emily Blunt brought bold stripes and floral details to the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The actress stunned in a cherry-red Oscar de la Renta dress.

Emily Blunt at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.
Emily Blunt at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Blunt’s gown featured a square neckline and cutout stripes. Attached to her gown were light pink flowers that mimicked the look of cherry blossoms, with green vines attached.

Her makeup channeled a red-theme, with a standout lip and bright blush. For accessories, Blunt wore a dazzling Bulgari necklace and a pair of dainty, shimmering earrings.

She wore her signature blond highlighted hair in light curls, which cascaded her shoulders. Blunt usually works with stylist Jessica Paster for her outfits. Paster also dressed Aubrey Plaza, Jackie Sandler and “Babylon” star Li Jun Li for the 2023 SAG Awards.

Emily Blunt at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.
Emily Blunt at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Blunt was accompanied by her husband John Krasinski, who donned a sharp black suit with coordinating white stripes. Blunt was one of the presents during the awards show and was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, for her role in “The English.” The series is a British-American drama that follows a woman who seeks revenge on a man responsible for the death of her son. The cast includes Rafe Spall, Chaske Spencer and Toby Jones.

Emily Blunt at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.
Emily Blunt at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening's nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser and more. 

