Emily Blunt Channels Cherry Blossom Inspiration in Sheer Red Oscar de la Renta Dress for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Emily Blunt brought bold stripes and floral details to the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The actress stunned in a cherry-red Oscar de la Renta dress.

Emily Blunt at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Blunt’s gown featured a square neckline and cutout stripes. Attached to her gown were light pink flowers that mimicked the look of cherry blossoms, with green vines attached.

Her makeup channeled a red-theme, with a standout lip and bright blush. For accessories, Blunt wore a dazzling Bulgari necklace and a pair of dainty, shimmering earrings.

She wore her signature blond highlighted hair in light curls, which cascaded her shoulders. Blunt usually works with stylist Jessica Paster for her outfits. Paster also dressed Aubrey Plaza, Jackie Sandler and “Babylon” star Li Jun Li for the 2023 SAG Awards.

Blunt was accompanied by her husband John Krasinski, who donned a sharp black suit with coordinating white stripes. Blunt was one of the presents during the awards show and was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, for her role in “The English.” The series is a British-American drama that follows a woman who seeks revenge on a man responsible for the death of her son. The cast includes Rafe Spall, Chaske Spencer and Toby Jones.

