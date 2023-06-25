Emily Ratajkowski Channels ‘The Matrix’ In Floor-Length Leather Coat at Loewe Spring 2024 Menswear Show in Paris

Emily Ratajkowski brought her edgy sense of style to Paris on Saturday while attending Loewe’s spring 2024 menswear presentation.
The model, author and podcast host sported a ‘Matrix’-inspired ensemble, which included an oversized leather coat and calf-grazing heeled boots. She added on two Loewe accessories: the Goya puffer purse in dark green and a pair of oversized acetate sunglasses.
Ratajkowski opted for a subtle makeup look consisting of nude lips, coral blush and beige eyeshadow. Her brunette tresses were styled with curtain bangs.
Ratajkowski has a history with Loewe, having served as a spokesmodel for one of their spring 2023 handbag campaigns. In March, she sat front row at their fall 2023 womenswear show, sporting one of the French label’s avant-garde Anthurium tops.
Earlier this month, Ratajkowski celebrated her 32nd birthday. For the occasion, she also opted for a leather look, wearing a lace-up minidress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. In a series of photos, Ratajkowski posed in alongside her son, Sylvester. “Grateful doesn’t even begin to describe it,” she wrote.
Ratajkowski shares her son with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. She married the actor and “Uncut Gems” producer in a New York City courthouse in 2018 before they split in 2022.
Following her divorce, Ratajkowski briefly dated comedians Pete Davidson and Eric Andre.