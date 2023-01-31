×
Emily Ratajkowski and Her Son Sylvester Apollo Bear Star in Tory Burch’s Spring 2023 Campaign

The model appears along Vittoria Ceretti and Ugbad Abdi in the new campaign.

Emily Ratajkowski and son in Tory Burch ads.
Emily Ratajkowski and her son Sylvester Apollo Bear in the Tory Burch spring ad campaign. courtesy photo

Tory Burch has launched their new spring 2023 campaign, with model Emily Ratajkowski taking center stage in the ads.

Ratajkwoski was joined in the campaign by her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who appeared with her in several shots. The model also appears alongside Vittoria Ceretti and Ugbad Abdi in the campaign.

Emily Ratajkowski and Vittoria Ceretti
Emily Ratajkowski and Vitorria Ceretti for Tory Burch spring 2023. courtesy photo

The campaign was shot against the sunny sunset of the Hollywood Hills. The campaign themes include the strength of women, the power of femininity, motherhood and family.

Tory Burch’s spring 2023 collection debuted in September 2022 during New York Fashion Week. The collection was described as retro-futuristic and romantic minimalist.

The new offerings feature a palette of minimalist and earth-tone colors and lightweight layers. Burch took a relaxed approach to silhouettes for the season, focusing on weightless layers.

“Women don’t want to feel restricted, and they aren’t interested in rules,” Burch said in a statement. “They want to dress for themselves and express their individuality.”

Tory Burch spring 2023 campaign starring Emily Ratjkowski
Emily Ratajkowski for Tory Burch spring 2023. courtesy photo

Ratajkowski, Ceretti and Abdi wear numerous looks from the brand’s runway collection, including gowns, viscose separates, Italian wool blazers, tech-satin skirts and ruched jersey bandeaus. The brand’s spring collection also introduces products, including the Pierced Slingback, which features a built-in toe ring and inverted heel, with the platform set above rather than below the sole, and Cosmic Hoops, a new earring style. The new season features iterations of signature Tory Burch handbags, shoes, eyewear and watches. New T Monogram totes and bucket bags come in ivory and denim jacquard.

The campaign was styled by Brian Molly and photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth. The collection is now available in Tory Burch stores, toryburch.com and at select retailers globally.

Tory Burch spring 2023 campaign featuring Ugbad Abdi.
Ugbad Abdi for Tory Burch spring 2023. courtesy photo

In addition to launching her latest spring 2023 collection, last November Tory Burch was named the official outfitter of the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge, the women’s World Cup of Tennis and the largest annual international team event in women’s sports.

