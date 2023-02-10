×
Emma D’Arcy Updates ’90s Style in Bomber Jacket and Jeans for ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ Opening Night in London

The play tells the story of the Lehman Brothers and how they built their namesake company, which went under in 2008.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Emma D'Arcy attends the press night performance of "The Lehman Trilogy" at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on February 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Emma D'Arcy attends the "The Lehman Trilogy" opening night at Gillian Lynne Theatre on Feb. 8 in London, England. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Emma D’Arcy attended the press event for “The Lehman Trilogy” in London on Wednesday, taking a casual approach to red carpet style.

For the occasion, D’Arcy wore ’90s staples that included a blue bomber jacket with a large yellow stripe across the chest, a red zip-up sweater underneath the jacket and medium-wash wide-cut jeans. They coordinated the look with a pair of black loafers. D’Arcy also accessorized with a belt bag and hoop earrings.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Emma D'Arcy attends the "The Lehman Trilogy" Opening Night at Gillian Lynne Theatre on February 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Emma D’Arcy attends the “The Lehman Trilogy” opening night at Gillian Lynne Theatre on Feb. 8 in London. Getty Images

For makeup, they went for a more minimalist look with a dewy face and red eye shadow. Their hair was cut short in a well-coiffed style.

D’Arcy is known for taking an unconventional approach to red carpet dressing. Last November at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, they wore an all-black leather outfit with biker-chic inspiration from Alexander McQueen. At this year’s Golden Globe Awards, they wore an ‘80s-inspired oversize blazer with a fabric flower, a pair of black trousers and a black shirt layered around the waist to look like a skirt, from Acne Studios.

D’Arcy’s big acting break came last year when they starred in the first season of the hit HBO series “House of the Dragon,” a spinoff of one of HBO’s biggest series “Game of Thrones.” For their role, D’Arcy was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress Television Series – Drama.

“The Lehman Trilogy” is a three-act play by Italian novelist and playwright Stefano Massini. It tells the story of three immigrant brothers and follows their arrival in America and their founding of the investment firm Lehman Brothers Inc. The play also explores the company’s demise in 2008 due to bankruptcy amid the Great Recession.

The current London West End production is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Mendes. The stage production stars Michael Balogun, Hadley Fraser and Nigel Lindsay.

