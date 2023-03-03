Emma Roberts Brightens Chloé’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show in Yellow Leather Dress

Emma Roberts brought the gift of spring to the Chloé ready-to-wear fall runway show on Thursday in Paris.

Emma Roberts at the Chloé ready-to-wear fall runway show on March 2 in Paris. Getty Images

The actress arrived at the show, which is part of Paris Fashion Week, in a leather, puff-sleeved yellow dress with an embroidered corset in the center. The minidress had a scoop neckline and an A-line silhouette. For her bohemian look, Roberts worked with celebrity styling duo Brit and Kara, who include Amy Forsyth and Hilary Duff as clients. To accessorize, Roberts wore black tights, combat boots and a Chloé Penelope bag.

WWD characterized the latest collection, as inspired by Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi and it included “historical silhouettes.” Naomi Scott, Honey Dijon and Venus Williams were some of the other guests at the fashion show.

Roberts is proceeding in her career. In February it was revealed that she would feature in Saks’ spring campaign, in content across the major retailers’ channels. She is also set to star in the female-led film “Madame Web,” a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is a Spider-Man spin-off. The actress is also fresh off of Milan Fashion Week, where she paired a strapless teal slipgown with a shimmering yellow purse at Prada’s women’s fall 2023 fashion show on Feb. 23. Roberts embraced more romantic themes at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week party that same month, in a white Proenza Schouler dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.