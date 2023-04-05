Emma Roberts Dons Little Black Dress for Her Crown Vintage Spring Collection Launch With DSW

Emma Roberts gave a little black dress an edgy update at the launch of her Crown Vintage spring collection with DSW on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The actress wore a black minidress that featured hook-eye fastenings, creating a corset-like silhouette. She paired the ensemble with a white tank top underneath and completed the look with a ’90s-inspired hairstyle, wearing curly blond tresses with dainty braids decorating the front. For shoes, she wore the Crown Vintage Farlie sandal.

Emma Roberts at the launch of her Crown Vintage Spring Collection with DSW Getty Images for DSW

Roberts usually collaborates with Brit and Kara, the styling duo who have outfitted Hilary Duff, Bailee Madison and Amy Forsyth.

In 2022, WWD reported Roberts as the face of the Crown Vintage brand as “part of the footwear and accessories retailer’s strategy to rebrand itself for a younger audience.”

Along with footwear, Roberts is making her mark in fashion. Just in March, the actress teamed with About You to launch her first capsule collection Daahls by Emma Roberts. “I’ve always wanted to create something that embodies everything I love to wear and feel confident in. This collection shows all sides of my personality — feminine, classic but playful,” Robert said on Instagram.

The actress has been making a case for standout style. During Paris Fashion Week in March, she attended the Valentino show in a maxi sharp lapel polo dress with feather-adorned sleeves. To Chloé’s fashion show that same month, she wore a spring-themed yellow leather minidress with a boxy silhouette.

Known for her roles in “We’re The Millers,” “Scream Queens” and the Netflix romantic comedy “Holidate,” Roberts is also set to join the cast of Sony Marvel’s “Madame Web.” She recently starred in “Maybe I Do,” alongside Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon and Richard Gere.