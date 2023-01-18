×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Emma Roberts Wears Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Sheer Dress at ‘Maybe I Do’ Screening

The actress wore a gown from the brand's summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Emma Roberts at the screening of "Maybe I Do" on Jan. 17 in New York City.
Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening
Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini RTW Spring 2023
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 43 Photos

Emma Roberts brought a vibrant color to the screening of “Maybe I Do” in New York City on Tuesday. She arrived in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown from the brand’s summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Emma Roberts at the screening of "Maybe I Do" on Jan. 17 in New York City.

Emma Roberts at the screening of “Maybe I Do” on Jan. 17 in New York City.

Getty Images

Her fiery red gown was billowy with lots of movement, a slight off-the shoulder slouch and dainty draping on her shoulders. The bodice of the gown had a series of small buttons leading into a sheer maxi red skirt. For the screening, Roberts worked with styling duo Brit & Kara, who have also outfitted Bailee Madison, Erinn Westbrook and Hilary Duff.

Related Galleries

Emma Roberts at the screening of "Maybe I Do" on Jan. 17 in New York City.

Emma Roberts at the screening of “Maybe I Do” on Jan. 17 in New York City.

Getty Images

Roberts went all in on red for the look, with a pair of open toed strappy red heels and a pigmented red lip. She wore her signature blonde hair parted in the middle, with her straight strands framing her shoulders. She kept her accessories minimal with a midi ring and a pair of dangly earrings.

(L-R) Vincent Newman, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Michael Jacobs and Richard Gere at the screening of "Maybe I Do" on Jan. 17 in New York City.

Vincent Newman, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Michael Jacobs and Richard Gere at the screening of “Maybe I Do” on Jan. 17 in New York City.

Getty Images

Roberts, who stars in the upcoming film, attended the screening among a number of other guests, including her costars Richard Gere, William H. Macy and Susan Sarandon. The film takes on a whole new meaning to the idea of a romantic comedy, with a young couple on the brink of marriage until they find out their parents are each involved in affairs with the other set of parents. The cast also includes Luke Bracey and Diane Keaton.

Roberts continues to wow many with her standout outfits. The actresses attend the Celine Winter 2023 Show in a full ensemble from the fashion house, which included a gold sequined jacket with puffed sleeves, a black tube top and a pleated white mini skirt. Roberts also embraced Celine for the “Tell Me Lies” movie premiere in September, wearing an off the shoulder bronze colored shiny sculpted minidress.

“Maybe I Do” premieres in theaters on Jan. 27.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Hot Summer Bags

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Emma Roberts Wears Sheer Red Dress to 'Maybe I Do' Screening

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad