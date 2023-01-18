Emma Roberts Wears Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Sheer Dress at ‘Maybe I Do’ Screening

Emma Roberts brought a vibrant color to the screening of “Maybe I Do” in New York City on Tuesday. She arrived in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown from the brand’s summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Emma Roberts at the screening of “Maybe I Do” on Jan. 17 in New York City. Getty Images

Her fiery red gown was billowy with lots of movement, a slight off-the shoulder slouch and dainty draping on her shoulders. The bodice of the gown had a series of small buttons leading into a sheer maxi red skirt. For the screening, Roberts worked with styling duo Brit & Kara, who have also outfitted Bailee Madison, Erinn Westbrook and Hilary Duff.

Emma Roberts at the screening of “Maybe I Do” on Jan. 17 in New York City. Getty Images

Roberts went all in on red for the look, with a pair of open toed strappy red heels and a pigmented red lip. She wore her signature blonde hair parted in the middle, with her straight strands framing her shoulders. She kept her accessories minimal with a midi ring and a pair of dangly earrings.

Vincent Newman, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Michael Jacobs and Richard Gere at the screening of “Maybe I Do” on Jan. 17 in New York City. Getty Images

Roberts, who stars in the upcoming film, attended the screening among a number of other guests, including her costars Richard Gere, William H. Macy and Susan Sarandon. The film takes on a whole new meaning to the idea of a romantic comedy, with a young couple on the brink of marriage until they find out their parents are each involved in affairs with the other set of parents. The cast also includes Luke Bracey and Diane Keaton.

Roberts continues to wow many with her standout outfits. The actresses attend the Celine Winter 2023 Show in a full ensemble from the fashion house, which included a gold sequined jacket with puffed sleeves, a black tube top and a pleated white mini skirt. Roberts also embraced Celine for the “Tell Me Lies” movie premiere in September, wearing an off the shoulder bronze colored shiny sculpted minidress.

“Maybe I Do” premieres in theaters on Jan. 27.