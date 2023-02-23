Emma Roberts Opts for Pastel Colors at Prada’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Emma Roberts opted for dainty, light colors at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, wearing a strapless light blue dress.

Emma Roberts at the Prada fall 2023 womenswear show on Feb. 23 in Milan. Getty Images for Prada

The actress sat front row at the show to view the fashion house’s women’s fall 2023 collection. She wore a tan jacket over the dress, with a pastel yellow Prada purse, gold necklace and pointed-toe heels. She was outfitted by styling duo Brit and Kara.

Her blonde-highlighted hair was styled into layers with a curtain-bang effect. Makeup artist Benjamin Puckey did Roberts’ makeup using Clé de Peau Beauté products.

Emma Roberts and Maya Hawke at the Prada fall 2023 womenswear show on Feb. 23 in Milan. Getty Images for Prada

Roberts joined other stars at the runway show, including Maya Hawke, Little Simz and Charli D’Amelio. “What’s important to me at this moment is to value simple [work]…not only to value glamour, but the beauty of simple garments,” Miuccia Prada told WWD regarding the collection.

Emma Roberts at the Prada fall 2023 womenswear show on Feb. 23 in Milan. Getty Images for Prada

Roberts has a lot of exciting things in the works. Earlier this month, the actress was tapped by retailer Saks to appear in its spring campaign, which will see her in content across Saks-owned channels and partner-owned editorial platforms.

She is also set to appear on the screen in the Sony Marvel film “Madame Web,” the release date for which has yet to be announced. Roberts just starred in the movie “Maybe I Do,” which came out in theaters last month. To the movie’s screening in January, she wore a scarlet-red Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini sheer dress.

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan. Held through Monday, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.