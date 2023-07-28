×
Emma Roberts Makes Red Statement in Ralph Lauren at the Brand’s Intimate Dinner With Net-a-porter and Mr Porter

The two luxury e-commerce websites and the storied American brand held an intimate summer dinner

Emma Roberts, Ralph Lauren, Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, East Hampton
Dianna Agron
Rupert Friend, Aimee Mullins and Alison Loehnis
Hannah Traore, Tinx and Eve Jobs
Melodie Monrose
View ALL 25 Photos

Emma Roberts was seeing red in East Hampton, New York, on Thursday, while attending an intimate dinner presented by Ralph Lauren, Net-a-porter and Mr Porter. The actress wore a monochromatic look from the Ralph Lauren Collection, consisting of a cropped red polo shirt that bared her midriff and a red maxiskirt.

Emma Roberts, Ralph Lauren, Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, East Hampton
Emma Roberts Lexie Moreland for WWD

Roberts accessorized the look with the Ralph Lauren flap-top handle bag in black leather. The bag was designed to pay homage to the Art Deco era. For jewelry, Roberts wore Grace Lee pavé pear diamond hoop earrings and a demi globe ring with a single diamond.

To create her look, Roberts worked with the stylist duo Brit and Kara, also known for styling Hillary Duff, Bailee Madison and Amy Forsyth.

Emma Roberts, Ralph Lauren, Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, East Hampton
Emma Roberts Lexie Moreland for WWD

The dinner for Ralph Lauren, Net-a-porter and Mr Porter took place at the historic Mulford Farm. The venue is one of the few intact English colonial farmsteads still left in America. It was a fitting location choice given Ralph Lauren’s long-standing American heritage. The Mulford barn was reimagined with decorative elements from the Ralph Lauren Home collection and the menu was curated from Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar restaurant.

The dinner was hosted by Alison Loehnis, interim chief executive officer of Yoox Net-a-porter and president of Net-a-porter and Mr Porter, and David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer of Ralph Lauren and the youngest son of the company’s namesake founder.

Ralph Lauren is a longtime supporter of the East Hampton Historical Society, which preserves and maintains the historic Mulford Farm.

Roberts has been spending her share of time in the Hamptons this summer. The actress recently wore a blush-tone maxidress and oversize blazer to attend Tod’s Hamptons Summer Celebration party, which also took place in East Hampton.

