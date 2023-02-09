×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Charli XCX and Big Freedia Bring the Party to NYFW

Fashion

Phoebe Philo Will Unveil Her New Brand in September

Eye

Pamela Anderson on Her Legacy, Influences and Being an Icon

Emma Roberts Embraces Romantic Dressing in Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week Party 

The actress was just announced as the face of the retailer's spring 2023 campaign.

Emma Roberts at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week Kick-off Party on Feb. 8 in New York City.
Julia Fox and Mazurbate
Paul Forman and Ashley Park
Emma Roberts
Charli XCX
View ALL 32 Photos

Emma Roberts made a fresh arrival to the Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week kick-off party on Wednesday in New York City. Roberts chose a romantic white dress for the occasion.

Emma Roberts at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party on Feb. 8 in New York City.
Emma Roberts at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week kick-off party. Getty Images

The details of Roberts’ dress included a sweetheart neckline and a corset-like structure cinching her waist. The skirt of her dress was billowy and wide. Roberts elevated her look with a pair of sleek platform black boots, which added an edgy flare to her ensemble. She opted for makeup that acted as a nice contrast to her white dress, wearing a stained pink lip, bright blush and sharp black eye liner. She wore her signature highlighted-blond tresses parted to the side, with some loose curls that caressed her shoulders. Her accessories included a gold wrap-around bracelet and a pair of small hoop earrings. Roberts usually works with styling duo Brit + Kara, who have outfitted Hilary Duff, Bailee Madison and Erinn Westbrook.

Related Galleries

Emma Roberts at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party on Feb. 8 in New York City.
Emma Roberts Getty Images

The event also was attended by the likes of Julia Fox, Charli XCX and Nicky Hilton Rothschild. It celebrated Roberts appearing in the new Saks spring 2023 campaign. The campaign puts a spotlight on a number of spring-centered fashion and accessories from well-known brands and emerging designers in content across Saks-owned channels and partner-owned editorial platforms.

Emma Roberts at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party on Feb. 8 in New York City.
Emma Roberts Getty Images

Roberts starred in the film “Maybe I Do,” which debuted in theaters last month. To the film’s screening in New York City, she went red in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini sheer dress with a matching red statement lip. The gown was from the brand’s summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Roberts is also gearing up to star in the Sony Marvel film “Madame Web,” with the release date not yet revealed. To the Celine women’s winter 2023 show in December in Los Angeles, Roberts arrived in a sparkling gold jacket overtop a black structured top and a white pleated miniskirt.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Hot Summer Bags

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Emma Roberts Wears Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad