Emma Roberts Embraces Romantic Dressing in Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week Party 

Emma Roberts made a fresh arrival to the Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week kick-off party on Wednesday in New York City. Roberts chose a romantic white dress for the occasion.

The details of Roberts’ dress included a sweetheart neckline and a corset-like structure cinching her waist. The skirt of her dress was billowy and wide. Roberts elevated her look with a pair of sleek platform black boots, which added an edgy flare to her ensemble. She opted for makeup that acted as a nice contrast to her white dress, wearing a stained pink lip, bright blush and sharp black eye liner. She wore her signature highlighted-blond tresses parted to the side, with some loose curls that caressed her shoulders. Her accessories included a gold wrap-around bracelet and a pair of small hoop earrings. Roberts usually works with styling duo Brit + Kara, who have outfitted Hilary Duff, Bailee Madison and Erinn Westbrook.

Emma Roberts Getty Images

The event also was attended by the likes of Julia Fox, Charli XCX and Nicky Hilton Rothschild. It celebrated Roberts appearing in the new Saks spring 2023 campaign. The campaign puts a spotlight on a number of spring-centered fashion and accessories from well-known brands and emerging designers in content across Saks-owned channels and partner-owned editorial platforms.

Emma Roberts Getty Images

Roberts starred in the film “Maybe I Do,” which debuted in theaters last month. To the film’s screening in New York City, she went red in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini sheer dress with a matching red statement lip. The gown was from the brand’s summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Roberts is also gearing up to star in the Sony Marvel film “Madame Web,” with the release date not yet revealed. To the Celine women’s winter 2023 show in December in Los Angeles, Roberts arrived in a sparkling gold jacket overtop a black structured top and a white pleated miniskirt.