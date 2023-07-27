Emma Roberts Embraces Blush Tones in Maxidress and Oversize Blazer at Tod’s Hamptons Summer Celebration

Emma Roberts attended Tod’s Hamptons Summer Celebration party on Wednesday in East Hampton, New York. Fellow celebrity guests included Rachel Zoe and Neil Patrick Harris.

Roberts sported a monochrome blush-toned ensemble, which consisted of a maxidress and oversize blazer, both by Tod’s. Her accessories, a cream calfskin handbag and nude mules, were also from the Italian label. Roberts completed her look with stacked bracelets and drop earrings.

Emma Roberts at the Tod’s Hamptons Summer Celebration on July 26 in East Hampton, New York. Lexie Moreland for WWD

The actress wore her blond tresses in a side part, while her makeup included mauve lipstick and smokey eyeliner.

Roberts mingled with Nicky Hilton Rothschild at the party, where guests also enjoyed a performance by the rap group Salt-N-Pepa.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Emma Roberts at the Tod’s Hamptons Summer Celebration on July 26 in East Hampton, New York. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Roberts is a spokesmodel for DSW’s Crown Vintage footwear. She was revealed as an ambassador late last year. Roberts also worked on a collaborative collection with the brand.

“I gravitated to the Crown Vintage brand because it embraces and encourages individuality,” Roberts told WWD. “I live in the shoes, everything from loafers to boots. They’re so comfy and chic, and I love a place where I can get one of everything.”

The actress’ next film, “Madame Web,” comes out in 2024. Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Adam Scott costar in the forthcoming flick, which follows a superhero with clairvoyant powers.

Roberts will also appear in the new season of Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story,” subtitled “Delicate.” It’s based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel, “Delicate Condition.” Production of the hit anthology’s 12th season is currently on pause, however, due to the Screen Actors Guild strike.

A-listers like Margot Robbie, Matt Damon and Fran Drescher are striking alongside their fellow union members, with Damon and his “Oppenheimer” costars Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy walking out of the film’s July 13 premiere in London.