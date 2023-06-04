Emma Stone Goes Preppy in Louis Vuitton Ensemble at 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Emma Stone attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Jersey City, New Jersey on Saturday.

The actress sported a Louis Vuitton ensemble, which consisted of a yellow striped knit top and a cream tiered skirt embellished with gold snap buttons.

Stone accessorized with white slingback pumps and a matching purse, also by Louis Vuitton. She also added on gold Melinda Maria jewels and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses by Garett Leight.

Emma Stone at the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on June 3 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Lexie Moreland

Stone was assisted by stylist Petra Flannery, who also counts Claire Danes, Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Saldaña as clients.

Makeup artist Misha Shahzada gave Stone a berry pink lip, muted blush and black eyeliner. The actress’ auburn tresses were styled in a wavy bob, courtesy of hairdresser DJ Quintero.

Stone has been a longtime Louis Vuitton spokesmodel, appearing in ad campaigns for their clothing, handbags and Coeur Battant fragrance.

Stone hasn’t appeared in any feature films since 2021’s “Cruella,” but she currently has two major projects in the works. The first is a “Cruella” sequel, which is set to debut in 2024.

This year will see the release of “Poor Things,” a futuristic sci-fi flick in which Stone plays a woman who is brought back to life. The film marks Stone’s second feature collaboration with director and screenwriter Yorgos Lanthimos. Stone previously appeared in his Oscar-winning historical drama, “The Favourite.”

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is held annually by the Champagne house. Taking place at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, the event features gourmet food, photo opportunities, champagne bars, games and a polo match. Celebrity guests at this year’s Polo Classic included Karen Gillan, Coco Rocha, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley.