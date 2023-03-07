×
Emma Stone Sees Stripes in Colorful Power Suit at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

The actress is a longtime brand ambassador for the luxury label.

Emma Stone at Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 6, 2023 at the Musee d’Orsay in Paris, France.
Emma Stone at Louis Vuitton fall 2023 runway Show on March 6 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

Emma Stone arrived at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, taking a colorful approach to power dressing.

To support the brand in unveiling its latest runway collection, the actress wore a blue suit with blood-orange pinstripes. Underneath the suit she wore a light blue button-up shirt. She coordinated the look with a pair of pointy-toe ballet-style heels. She topped off the ensemble by accessorizing with a black top-handle handbag. Stone’s full look was from Louis Vuitton.

Emma Stone at Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 6, 2023 at the Musee d’Orsay in Paris, France.
Emma Stone at Louis Vuitton fall 2023 runway Show on March 6 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 show was characterized by WWD as a celebration of France. Nicolas Ghesquière reverted to a lot of classic, wearable tailoring but still applied his own singular imagination.

Emma Stone at Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 6, 2023 at the Musee d’Orsay in Paris, France.
Emma Stone at Louis Vuitton fall 2023 runway Show on March 6 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

Emma Stone has been a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton since October 2017. Her first Louis Vuitton campaign debuted in March 2018 as she modeled an array of Capucines handbags. Since then Stone has appeared in various ad campaigns for the brands, attended their runway shows and has worn their looks on many red carpets.

Emma Stone at Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 6, 2023 at the Musee d’Orsay in Paris, France.
Emma Stone at Louis Vuitton fall 2023 runway Show on March 6 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

At Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 runway show, Stone sported the wingtip eye makeup trend, but rather than doing it with eyeliner, she did it bolder and bigger with gray eye shadow.

In 2017, Stone had the distinction of being the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. That was a breakout year for the actress as she won the Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards for her performance in Damien Chazelle’s musical drama “La La Land.”

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season notably included Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci and Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show.

