Emma Watson Puts on a Preppy Display for Rare Public Appearance at 2023 Wimbledon Finals Alongside Father Chris and Brother Alex

Emma Watson has retreated from the spotlight in recent years, but the British actress was back in the public eye this weekend while attending the final matches of Wimbledon’s 2023 tournament in London.

On Saturday, she spectated the women’s singles final alongside her father, Chris. For the occasion, Watson wore a white minidress covered in floral appliques. Her frock also featured a large black bow draped around the bodice. The actress accessorized with pearl studs, a pair of high-heeled sandals and a small crossbody bag.

Emma Watson attends day thirteen of Wimbledon on July 15 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi

Watson wore her shoulder-length brown hair straightened with subtle highlights. Her makeup consisted of pink-mauve lipstick and rosy blush.

Watson and her father looked on as Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova narrowly defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, making history as the first unseeded women’s player to win the championship.

Emma Watson and Chris Watson attend day thirteen of Wimbledon on July 15 in London. WireImage

During Sunday’s final men’s singles match between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, Watson brought along her brother Alex. The sibling duo founded their gin brand, Renais, in May. They took inspiration from the French wine region of Chablis, where her father has owned a vineyard for over 30 years.

At Wimbledon, Watson coordinated with her younger brother in coral and white ensembles. The actress sported a sleeveless dagger collar blouse with pleated trousers, cream pumps and a straw hat. Alex, meanwhile, wore a coral suit jacket, a white button-up and khakis with brown Chelsea boots.

Alex Watson and Emma Watson attend day fourteen of Wimbledon on July 16 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi

For 146 years, the best tennis players in the world have faced off on London’s grass courts, competing for a chance to take home the Wimbledon championship title. Notable players at this year’s edition of the renowned tournament included Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Andy Murray.