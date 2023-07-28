The Emmy Awards Postponement Explained: The New Date and What Happens to the Nominees and Red Carpet

Variety has reported that the Emmy vendors have been informed the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards telecast has been moved from September following the strike between the WGA, SAG-AFTRA and the major streaming and movie production studios.

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were scheduled to take place on Sept. 18. Vendors and other Hollywood industry personnel were expecting the ceremony to be postponed as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA don’t appear close to reaching an agreement with the Hollywood studios. Both the TV Academy and Fox had kept the Sept. 18 date as a placeholder, although things weren’t looking optimistic.

WWD has rounded up a what-to-know guide for the postponed 2023 Emmy Awards.

When was the Emmys postponement announced?

Variety broke the news that the Emmy vendors were informed the telecast is moving from September on Thursday evening. It marked the first time it was revealed that the date had been postponed.

Were the Emmy nominations out already?

The 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations were revealed on July 13. All nominees are still being considered for the categories in which they were nominated for the June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, television season. Shows including “Succession” and “The White Lotus” are still favorites to win big this Emmys season, regardless of when the ceremony is.

What’s going on with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike?

On Wednesday, Variety reported that there isn’t a single negotiation talk in sight between the two striking Hollywood unions and the major studios. A WGA representative said the plan is “for them to call us,” referring to the studio executives. Hollywood is in limbo for the foreseeable future until negotiations are met.

What are the WGA and SAG-AFTRA asking for?

Both unions are asking for similar demands: they want a fair residual model. When actors and writers worked on a show, and that movie or show was sold to a TV network and broadcast, the network would earn money from ads and actors and writers would be paid residuals. Under the streaming model, for many actors residuals were limited to a few cents. Often residuals are how actors and writers make ends meet in between projects, and streaming residuals are limited to a few dollars at best.

“What happens here is important because what’s happening to us is happening across all fields of labor, when employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors that make the machine run,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said.

How is the fashion industry being affected by the strikes?

With movie and television show premiere events at a halt, the pool of work for celebrity stylists is limited. Celebrity stylists have lost much of the bread-and-butter of their work, and new and emerging brands can’t rely on celebrities as much for new exposure.

(L-R): Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Mike White, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, and Alexandra Daddario, winners of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “The White Lotus” pose in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Are there any potential backup dates for the Emmys ceremony?

The Academy of Television has made it clear the Primetime Emmys will not be canceled entirely, and they are looking at November or January as the two other months to hold the event.