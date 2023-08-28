Erika Jayne Embraces Sheer Trend in Little Black Dress for ‘Bet It All on Blonde’ Las Vegas Residency Opening Night

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne arrived on the red carpet for the opening weekend of her Las Vegas Residency, “Bet It All on Blonde,” on Friday, taking on the sheer trend. Jayne wore a black minidress with cutouts on the bodice and sheer sleeves. She coordinated the dress with towering black platform heels for a head-to-toe black look.

Erika Jayne Getty Images

The sheer trend has dominated red carpets and runways since 2022, when it began taking over the front rows of New York Fashion Week. The trend continued throughout 2023 and made headlines when Ciara arrived at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party wearing a black halter crosshatched gown with a plunging cowl neckline and crystal embellishments from Dundas.

Erika Jayne Getty Images

“Bet It All on Blonde” will run on select weekends at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay through Dec. 16. The show is 75 minutes long and features EDM, disco and the reality star mimicking a scene from “Basic Instinct.”

Jayne’s set for the show includes some of her own songs, such as “Xxpen$ive” and “Painkillr,” which topped the Billboard Dance charts. She also does covers of Madonna’s “Material Girl” and Kool & The Gang’s “Ladies Night.”

Jayne began her career as a television actress in the ’90s, but is best known to fans nowadays as a cast member on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She joined the show’s cast for its sixth season in 2015. Among her live performance credits, she had a brief stint as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s “Chicago” in 2020, but the production and her run were cut short after just two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.