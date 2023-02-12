Erin Andrews Sparkles in Power Suit at Super Bowl 2023

Erin Andrews suited up in two classic power suits for the 2023 Super Bowl game on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

The Fox sideline sports reporter arrived in a glittery white two-piece suit. Andrews’ jacket featured sharp lapels and a single button, and her trousers were high-waisted. She accessorized with a gold watch, silver bracelets and midi rings. Her suit was donned in a diamond-shaped print which shimmered as she moved across the sidelines. For shoes, Andrews coordinated with her white-themed outfit in white pointy-toe boots.

Andrews later changed to a black Nadine Merabi suit with a star-like quilted print. Underneath, she wore a black shirt with a scoop neckline, with KayLee & Rose jewelry.

Alyssa Greene styled Andrews for the Super Bowl. She has worked with Avril Lavigne and Jessica Szohr before.

Andrews also partnered with Fenty Beauty ahead of the event, and touched up using the Gloss Bomb ($20) in the shade Riri. She posted a photo of her on Instagram applying the gloss with a Fenty Beauty mirror.

Outside of sports, Andrews is involved in other ventures. She is the cohost of the “Calm Down” podcast, which she hosts alongside fellow Fox reporter Charissa Thompson. Andrews launched the clothing line Wear by Erin Andrews, which is a series of fan-themed apparel for the NFL, NBA and other official sports leagues and associations.

The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup included R&B icon Babyface, who sang “America the Beautiful,” country music star Chris Stapleton, who sang the national anthem and Sheryl Lee Ralph who performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna performed during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program included an American Sign Language rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who also performed in ASL during Rihanna’s halftime show.