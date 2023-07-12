How to Watch ESPY Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals Free: Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson and More Athletes Attend Sports’ Biggest Awards Ceremony

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, also known as the ESPYs, are back for a 31st year. Founded in 1993, the ESPYs celebrate the best athletic talent in the United States and around the world. Honoring players across a variety of sports including baseball, basketball and hockey, pros gather at the annual awards show to salute the best performances of the past year.

The 2023 ceremony, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, is presented by Capital One. Baseball player Liam Hendriks, the United States women’s soccer team and the Buffalo Bills training staff will receive honorary awards.

Lil Wayne and H.E.R. will perform at the event, with the former opening the show and the singing her track “The Journey” as a tribute to the 30th anniversary of Jim Valvano’s V Foundation, which benefits cancer research.

MVPs including Dwyane Wade, Angel Reese, Mike Tyson and Damar Hamlin will present awards during the ceremony.

How to watch ESPYs 2023

For those looking to watch the red carpet live, head to ESPN’s Twitter account to stream the preshow, which is hosted by correspondents Christine Williamson, Harry Lyles Jr. and Gary Striewski.

As the stars begin rolling in, WWD rounds up some of the standout red carpet arrivals at the 2023 ESPYs.

Nastia Liukin

Nastia Liukin at the 2023 ESPYs on July 12 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Nastia Liukin brought Barbiecore to the ESPYs in a sequined ombre gown that faded from pink to purple. Liukin paired the halter neck number with diamond jewelry. The gold medal-winning gymnast was dressed by Gabriela Tena, who is also known for styling stars like Leon Bridges and Sofia Reyes.

Shawn Johnson

Shawn Johnson at the 2023 ESPYs on July 12 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Shawn Johnson put her baby bump on display in a strapless turquoise gown, which she matched to her vibrant eyeshadow look. The former gymnast is currently expecting her third child with football player Andrew East, who she married in 2016.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at the 2023 ESPYs on July 12 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Football’s first couple opted for a black and white color scheme, with Patrick Mahomes sporting a cream double-breasted suit along with shield sunglasses and black loafers. His wife Brittany opted for a cutout Versace gown and gold open-toe sandals. The duo accessorized with chain necklaces.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish at the 2023 ESPYs on July 12 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Tiffany Haddish channeled the ’80s in statement shoulder pads. Her black long sleeve minidress featured a silver sequin lining, matching perfectly with a pair of crystallized sandals.

Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj at the 2023 ESPYs on July 12 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Hasan Minhaj suited up for summer in a beige two-piece ensemble. The comedian added on black patent leather oxfords with a pop of color on the midsole.