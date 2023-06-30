Eva Longoria Embraces Cutouts in Textured Halter Dress at ’15 Años Bambu X 15 Estrellas Michelin’ Photocall

Eva Longoria made a summer-themed arrival to the “15 Años Bambu X 15 Estrellas Michelin” photocall in Madrid on Thursday, weraring a cutout midi halter-neck gown with a keyhole cutout along her torso.

The off-white number also included ribbed, textured bordering around her hips. For accessories, she leaned into a monochromatic theme with a matching shoulder bag and pointed-toe pumps. The actress attended the event to support her husband, José Bastón, and his production company’s 15th anniversary.

Eva Longoria Getty Images

In creating her outfits, Longoria usually works with Maeve Reilly, whose clients include Adriana Lima, Megan Fox and La La Anthony.

Eva Longoria Getty Images

Longoria and Bastón have been married since 2016 and share a son together.

When Longoria is not acting in projects, she’s behind the scenes directing and producing. Longoria was the director behind Hulu’s “Flamin’ Hot,” which was released on the platform in June and tells the story of Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montañez. It was her feature directorial debut.

Eva Longoria Getty Images

In May, the star was the recipient of the 2023 Trailblazer Award alongside Niecy Nash at The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Out Voices Luncheon. For the occasion, she wore an Elie Saab dress from the brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

“I felt everybody should know this story,” Longoria told WWD regarding the film in February. “Here’s a Mexican American man who becomes a legend in corporate America, and so many people haven’t heard of him. I fought to direct this film.”