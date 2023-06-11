Eva Longoria Sparkles in Beaded Roberto Cavalli Dress for ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Screening in Los Angeles

Eva Longoria attended a Los Angeles screening of “Flamin’ Hot” on Friday. The new film, which is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+, marks Longoria’s directorial debut.

At the event, Longoria wore a backless Roberto Cavalli gown by Fausto Puglisi featuring floral embroidery and intricate beading. She paired the look with Chopard jewelry, including a large cocktail ring in the shape of a fireball.

Eva Longoria attends a screening of “Flamin’ Hot” on June 9 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

The actress was assisted by stylist Maeve Reilly, whose other A-list clients include Megan Fox, Priyanka Chopra and supermodel Adriana Lima.

Longoria’s brunette tresses were styled in a high ponytail, courtesy of hairdresser Ken Paves. Makeup artist Elan Bongiorno gave her a glittery smokey eye and a nude lip.

On the orange carpet, Longoria posed with singer Becky G, actress Gina Rodriguez and Disney CEO Bob Iger, who recently returned to lead the company.

“Flamin’ Hot” follows the story of Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor-turned marketing executive who purportedly invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Jessie Garcia of “Narcos: Mexico” stars as Montañez. “Flamin’ Hot” also features Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert and Tony Shaloub.

Eva Longoria attends a screening of “Flamin’ Hot” on June 9 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Late last month, Longoria stopped by the Cannes Film Festival, where she attended the premieres of Disney’s “Elemental” and the British drama “The Old Oak.”

While on the Croisette, Longoria also appeared at L’Oréal’s Lights on Women awards, which recognized up-and-coming female short film directors. Longoria has been a spokesmodel for the beauty brand since 2005. Like in previous years, L’Oréal served as an official partner of Cannes Film Festival.