Eva Longoria Brings Cutout Trend in Black Bally Dress to Global Gift Gala 2023

Eva Longoria attended the 2023 Global Gift Gala on Monday in Marbella, Spain, in a classic black gown. The actress, who serves as an ambassador for the charity celebration, wore a Bally knit dress, which featured a formfitting silhouette and a statement gold emblem adorning her chest.

Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Gala on July 24 in Marbella, Spain. Getty Images

Her frock also featured a circular cutout in the center, a recent trend that has been worn by Coco Jones, Camila Cabello and Victoria Beckham. When it comes to her style, Longoria usually works with Maeve Reilly, whose clients include Adriana Lima, Winnie Harlow and Megan Fox.

Other stars at the black-tie affair included Amaury Nolasco, Maria Bravo and Miguel Bosé.

Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Gala on July 24 in Marbella, Spain. Getty Images

Longoria made her directorial debut with the film “Flamin’ Hot” in June. Released on Hulu, the comedic film promotes Latino representation by telling the story of former Frito Lay janitor Richard Montañez, who came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

While promoting her feature-length film, Longoria delivered a number of looks, wearing Tony Ward Couture, Elie Saab and Ashi Studio, to name a few. To the film’s opening night gala premiere in May, she took on the sheer trend in a black billowy Mônot gown.

Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Gala on July 24 in Marbella, Spain. Getty Images

The Global Gift Gala was held Monday in Marbella, Spain. Annie Gonzalez and Iván Sánchez were the designated hosts for the event, along with performances by Reyes Heritage. Longoria is the honorary ambassador for the Global Gift Foundation, which aims to positively impact women, children and families across the world.