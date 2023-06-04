Eva Longoria Embraces Blush Tones in Leather Pantsuit for ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Screening in Los Angeles

Eva Longoria hosted a screening of her upcoming film “Flamin’ Hot” on Friday in Los Angeles. The new film, which chronicles the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, marks Longoria’s directorial debut.

Eva Longoria attends a screening of “Flamin’ Hot” on June 2 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Hulu

At the event, Longoria wore a blush leather jumpsuit, which featured a high neck and flared pant legs. She accessorized with a pair of dangle earrings.

Longoria brunette’s tresses were styled in a sleek ponytail, complete with a few loose strands. For makeup, she wore a smokey eye, coral pink blush and a matching lip.

Last week, Longoria stopped by the Cannes Film Festival, where she attended the premieres of Disney’s “Elemental” and the British drama “The Old Oak.”

While on the Croisette, Longoria also appeared at L’Oréal’s Lights on Women awards, which recognized up-and-coming female short film directors. Longoria has been a spokesmodel for the beauty brand since 2005. Like in previous years, L’Oréal served as an official partner of Cannes Film Festival.

“Flamin’ Hot” debuts on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9. The dramedy follows Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor-turned marketing executive who purportedly invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Jessie Garcia of “Narcos: Mexico” stars as Montañez. “Flamin’ Hot” also features Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert and Tony Shaloub.