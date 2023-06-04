×
The Price of Cannes: Who Generated the Highest Media Value?

LVMH Said Coming to the Rescue of Safilo's Longarone Plant

Marsai Martin Talks Footwear, Rihanna Goals at Foot Locker Gala

Eva Longoria Embraces Blush Tones in Leather Pantsuit for ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Screening in Los Angeles

Longoria's first directorial feat debuts on Hulu and Disney+.

Eva Longoria attends a screening of "Flamin' Hot" on June 2 in Los Angeles.
Eva Longoria hosted a screening of her upcoming film “Flamin’ Hot” on Friday in Los Angeles. The new film, which chronicles the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, marks Longoria’s directorial debut.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Director Eva Longoria attends the Hulu and Searchlight Pictures Host Community Screening of Eva Longoria's "Flamin' Hot" at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Hulu)
At the event, Longoria wore a blush leather jumpsuit, which featured a high neck and flared pant legs. She accessorized with a pair of dangle earrings.

Longoria brunette’s tresses were styled in a sleek ponytail, complete with a few loose strands. For makeup, she wore a smokey eye, coral pink blush and a matching lip.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Director Eva Longoria attends the Hulu and Searchlight Pictures Host Community Screening of Eva Longoria's "Flamin' Hot" at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Hulu)
Last week, Longoria stopped by the Cannes Film Festival, where she attended the premieres of Disney’s “Elemental” and the British drama “The Old Oak.”

While on the Croisette, Longoria also appeared at L’Oréal’s Lights on Women awards, which recognized up-and-coming female short film directors. Longoria has been a spokesmodel for the beauty brand since 2005. Like in previous years, L’Oréal served as an official partner of Cannes Film Festival.

“Flamin’ Hot” debuts on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9. The dramedy follows Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor-turned marketing executive who purportedly invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Jessie Garcia of “Narcos: Mexico” stars as Montañez. “Flamin’ Hot” also features Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert and Tony Shaloub.

Eva Longoria Wears Blush Leather Pantsuit for 'Flamin' Hot' Screening

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

