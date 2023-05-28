Eva Longoria Sets the Carpet Ablaze in Fiery Red Tony Ward Dress for ‘Elemental’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Eva Longoria attended the premiere of Pixar’s “Elemental” on Saturday night, marking the end of this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The actress wore a custom scarlet gown by British couturier Tony Ward, which featured a ruffled train, a thigh-high slit, and fiery sequin embellishments. Longoria accessorized with large drop earrings and a cocktail ring by Chopard. She also added on a pair of Santoni platform sandals.

Longoria was assisted by celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who also counts Megan Fox, Priyanka Chopra and model Winnie Harlow among her star-studded clientele.

The actress wore her brunette tresses in waves. Makeup artist Stephane Lancien gave her a smokey eye and nude lip using L’Oréal cosmetics. Longoria has been a spokesmodel for the affordable beauty brand since 2005.

Eva Longoria attends the “Elemental” premiere and closing ceremony during Cannes Film Festival on May 27. FilmMagic

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the international film festival held its 76th edition this year.

From May 16 to 27, films of the official selection battled it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.