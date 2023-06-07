Eva Longoria Channels ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Theme in Fiery Orange Set for Miami Screening

Eva Longoria had another standout fashion moment while promoting her “Flamin’ Hot” film, wearing vibrant orange pants set to the film’s Miami screening on Tuesday.

The dramedy, inspired by true events, tells the story of a Mexican immigrant who came up with the idea of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Arriving on Hulu and Disney+ on Friday, the film marks Longoria’s directorial debut.

Longoria’s Cheeto-colored charmeuse set featured a one-shoulder top with ruching detail along the front neckline and billowy straight-leg pants with a wide cummerbund.

Eva Longoria at the “Flamin’ Hot” Miami screening on June 6 in Miami. Getty Images for Searchlight Pic

Longoria completed her bright ensemble with thing gold earrings and clear pointed-toe heels with an orange peekaboo sole. The star collaborated on her outfit with stylist Maeve Reilly, who also dresses La La Anthony, Adriana Lima and Megan Fox.

The screening was hosted by “The View” star Ana Navarro and along with Longoria, brought out “Flamin’ Hot” cast members Annie Gonzalez and Jesse Garcia.

Annie Gonzalez, Ana Navarro and Eva Longoria at the “Flamin’ Hot” Miami screening on June 6 in Miami. Getty Images for Searchlight Pic

Longoria’s latest look joins a slew of other outfits she has delivered during the “Flamin’ Hot” press tour. To the film’s Los Angeles premiere earlier this month during the Latino International Film Festival, she wore an alluring Mônot gown with slightly sheer touches.

Eva Longoria at the “Flamin’ Hot” Miami screening on June 6 in Miami. Getty Images for Searchlight Pic

The actress also wore an assortment of head-turning ensembles at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in May, including a silver embroidered dress. By Tony Ward Couture, Longoria’s gown featured hip cutouts, a plunging crisscross neckline and fringe details.