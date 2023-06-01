Eva Longoria Goes Sheer in Black Mônot Dress for ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Premiere

Eva Longoria attended the premiere of “Flamin’ Hot” during the Latino International Film Festival on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The new film, which chronicles the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, marks Longoria’s directorial debut.

For the occasion, Longoria opted for a black plunging Mônot gown. The sultry number featured a blouse-inspired chiffon bodice and a daring thigh-high slit. The actress accessorized with Santoni platform heels, Candy Ice dangle earrings, a Le Vian ring and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Eva Longoria at the 2023 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival premiere of “Flamin’ Hot” on May 31 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Longoria was assisted by stylist Maeve Reilly, who also dresses stars like Megan Fox, Adriana Lima and Winnie Harlow.

Hairdresser Lisa Satorn gave Longoria a half updo with curtain bangs. The actress’ makeup, done by Ken Paves, featured a smokey eye, light pink blush and a matching matte lip.

Last week, Longoria stopped by the Cannes Film Festival, where she attended the premieres of Disney’s “Elemental” and the British drama “The Old Oak.”

While on the Croisette, Longoria also appeared at L’Oréal’s Lights on Women awards, which recognized up-and-coming female short film directors. Longoria has been a spokesmodel for the beauty brand since 2005. Like in previous years, L’Oréal served as an official partner of Cannes Film Festival.

“Flamin’ Hot” debuts on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9. The dramedy stars Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez and Tony Shaloub.