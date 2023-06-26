×
Eva Longoria Suits Up in Summer-ready Linen Set for Jacquemus Spring 2024 Show at the Palace of Versailles

Longoria also sported one of the French label's iconic mini bags.

Eva Longoria at Jacquemus' spring 2024 in Versailles, France on June 26.
Eva Longoria held court at the Palace of Versailles in Versailles, France, on Monday, as she attended Jacquemus’ spring 2024 show in an ivory linen pantsuit with an oversize silhouette by the French label.

Longoria paired her crossover blazer and billowy trousers with one of Jacquemus’ iconic Le Chiquito bags in a muted coral suede. For jewelry, Longoria wore a set of mismatched gold earrings.

Longoria’s brown mane was styled in a messy bun, while her makeup included soft blush and nude lipstick.

Longoria was in the South of France last week, where she attended Cannes Lions, a weeklong festival aimed at connecting professionals in the communications, advertising and marketing industries. The actress and director spoke on a panel hosted by L’Oréal called “Representing Stories of Worth.”

During the panel, Longoria revealed that she would direct an upcoming commercial for the affordable beauty brand. She’s been a longtime ambassador for L’Oréal, fronting several campaigns since becoming a spokesmodel in 2005.

Longoria recently made her feature directorial debut with “Flamin’ Hot,” which is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+. “Flamin’ Hot” follows the story of Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor-turned-marketing executive who purportedly invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Jessie Garcia of “Narcos: Mexico” stars as Montañez. “Flamin’ Hot” also features Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert and Tony Shaloub.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

