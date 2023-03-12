Eva Longoria Shines With Art Deco Details in Plunging Zuhair Murad Couture Dress for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Eva Longoria glittered in Zuhair Murad couture at the 2023 Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Her look is fresh off of the spring 2023 couture runway, as the Lebanese designer’s latest collection debuted in Paris in January.

Longoria’s ensemble included a floor-length choker. Her gown evoked Art Deco design, as it featured a geometric pattern embellished with silver sequins and stones. It matched perfectly with the actress’ Chopard earrings and rings, which were adorned with diamonds. Longoria also wore metallic platform peep-toe pumps. Charlene Roxborough Konsker styled her for the occasion.

Longoria’s long brunette locks were slicked back in a wet look, courtesy of her longtime hairdresser Ken Paves. For makeup, the actress wore a smoky eye and peachy nude lip. Makeup artist Elan Bongiorno created the actress’ look with products by L’Oréal. Longoria has been an ambassador for the beauty brand since the 2000s.

The actress is one of several stars who will present awards at the 2023 Oscars.

Longoria found fame as one of the stars of CBS’ “Young and the Restless,” but it was ABC’s Emmy-winning drama “Desperate Housewives” that put her on the map. Now, she’s stepping behind the camera. In 2023, Longoria made her directorial debut with the feature film “Flamin’ Hot,” which details the origin story of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. It premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW) in March, and is set to debut on Hulu this summer.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.