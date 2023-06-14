Eva Longoria Channels Marilyn Monroe in Plunging Cream Dress With Pleats for ‘Sherri’ Appearance

Eva Longoria stopped by “Sherri” on Tuesday to promote her first feature directorial effort, “Flamin’ Hot.” The new film is out now on Hulu and Disney+.

Longoria opted for a plunging silk dress with a pleated skirt. The cream frock was vaguely reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic look in “The Seven Year Itch.” Longoria accessorized her ensemble with mauve open-toe platforms and a pair of chain dangle earrings.

Eva Longoria on her way to a recording of “Sherri” on June 13 in New York City. GC Images

Maeve Reilly, Longoria’s stylist, dressed her for the occasion. Reilly also counts Megan Fox, Priyanka Chopra and model Adriana Lima among her celebrity clients.

Longoria’s brunette tresses were styled in a straightened middle part, courtesy of hairdresser Ken Pavés. Makeup artist Elan Bongiorno gave the actress and director a glowing soft glam look, which included brown eyeshadow, light pink blush and a nude lip.

Eva Longoria on her way to a recording of “Sherri” on June 13 in New York City. GC Images

While speaking with host Sherri Shepherd, Longoria discussed her friendship with actress Niecy Nash-Betts, who Longoria credits with discovering her. “She said ‘That girl’s gonna be a star,'” Longoria explained, discussing her first time meeting Nash-Betts more than 20 years ago.

In 2023, both Longoria and Nash-Betts received The Hollywood Reporter’s Trailblazer Award as part of their Raising Our Voices event, which celebrates diversity in the entertainment industry.

“Flamin’ Hot” follows the story of Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor-turned-marketing executive who purportedly invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Jessie Garcia of “Narcos: Mexico” stars as Montañez. “Flamin’ Hot” also features Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert and Tony Shaloub.