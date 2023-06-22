Eva Longoria Goes Abstract in Colorful Marble Print Silvia Tcherassi Set at Cannes Lions 2023

Eva Longoria returned to Cannes, France, on Wednesday to attend Cannes Lions, a weeklong festival aimed at connecting professionals in the communications, advertising and marketing industries. Longoria spoke on a panel hosted by L’Oréal called “Representing Stories of Worth.”

For the event, Longoria sported a two-piece Silvia Tcherassi set. The actress and director’s vibrant ensemble featured a colorful marble print Olante cutout bodysuit ($480) and a matching wrap skirt ($720) with a thigh-high slit. The iridescent co-ord originally debuted as part of Tcherassi’s fall 2023 collection.

Eva Longoria attends the “Representing Stories of Worth” panel at Cannes Lions 2023 on June 21 in Cannes, France. Pixmedia/ MEGA

Longoria accessorized with a set of silver geometric jewelry by Lilou Paris, which included two rings and a pair of chandelier earrings. She also added on white point-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Stylist Maeve Reilly dressed Longoria for the occasion. Reilly’s other celebrity clients include Megan Fox, Priyanka Chopra and supermodel Adriana Lima.

Longoria wore her hair in a high pony, while her makeup consisted of a smokey eye and a nude lip.

While speaking on the panel, Longoria revealed that she would direct an upcoming commercial for the affordable beauty brand. Longoria recently made her directorial debut with “Flamin’ Hot,” which is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+. Additionally, she’s a longtime ambassador for L’Oréal, having fronted several campaigns after becoming a spokesmodel in 2005.

Longoria was in the South of France last month, where she attended Cannes Film Festival. She appeared the premieres of Disney’s “Elemental” and the British drama “The Old Oak.”

While on the Croisette, Longoria also went to L’Oréal’s Lights on Women awards, which recognizes up-and-coming female short film directors. Like in previous years, L’Oréal served as an official partner of Cannes Film Festival.