Eva Longoria Sparkles in Rhinestone-embellished Dress on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Eva Longoria appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on March 7, sparkling like a diamond in a black dress.

For her television appearance, the actress wore a rhinestone-embellished black gown and sheer black heels.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” guest Eva Longoria during Tuesday’s show. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

To create her look for her television appearance, Longoria worked with Charlene Roxborough Konsker. Konsker has been Longoria’s go-to stylist and has dressed her in designers such as Giuseppe Di Morabito, Antonio Grimaldi and Toni Maticevski.

Stephen Colbert and guest Eva Longoria during Tuesday’s show. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

During her interview with Colbert, Longoria discussed her COVID-19 pandemic lockdown time, how she went from being a wine drinker to a cocktail drinker and her new show on CNN, “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico.”

As part of her segment on the show, Longoria showed Colbert how she makes her preferred tequila cocktail, a signature margarita with her Casa Del Sol tequila. Longoria launched Casa Del Sol in 2021. The tequila is made from Blue Weber agave sourced from clay soil in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

Stephen Colbert and guest Eva Longoria during Tuesday’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” show. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Longoria’s goal with the tequila brand was to create something authentic to her Mexican heritage. Casa Del Sol’s leadership team also includes Alejandra Pelayo, the goddaughter of Patron’s founding distiller Francisco Alcaraz as head of production, and Mariana Padilla, daughter of Mexican singer Paco Padilla, as the brand’s “Artesana Tequilera.” In her role, Padilla works on brand identity and product development.

“Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico” premieres on CNN on March 26. Longoria co-executive produced the show alongside fellow actor Stanley Tucci. The show follows Longoria as she travels across Mexico and explores the country’s cuisine.

This month, Longoria is also debuting her new film “Flamin’ Hot” about Frito Lay executive Richard Montañez, who started in the company as a janitor and climbed the ranks to become one of their top executives. The film premieres at SXSW on March 11.