Eva Longoria Lights Up This Is About Humanity Gala in Neon Yellow Strapless Midi Dress

Eva Longoria attended This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles on Saturday. The gala honored Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, who was recognized for her charitable efforts supporting families separated at the Untied States border.

For the occasion, Longoria wore a strapless midi dress in a striking neon yellow shade. The actress and director’s frock featured a peplum hemline and draped details around the bodice. Longoria accessorized with jewelry by Jennifer Meyer, which included a gold and diamond tennis necklace and a pink opal cocktail ring. She completed her look with a pair of metallic point toe pumps.

Eva Longoria attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soirée on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Longoria was assisted by her longtime stylist, Maeve Reilly, who’s also known for dressing stars like Megan Fox, Winnie Harlow and Adriana Lima.

Hairstylist Ken Paves styled Longoria’s brown hair in a sleek updo with side bangs, while makeup artists Elan Bongiorno gave the actress nude-pink blush and a matching glossy lip.

Longoria was hardly the only star at TIAH’s gala. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Henry Winkler and Ava Max were also among the event’s celebrity guests.

Eva Longoria, Lauren Sánchez, and Kim Kardashian attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soirée on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Longoria celebrated Sánchez with a shout out on Instagram. “So honored to have been a part of such a beautiful night and award Lauren Sánchez with her much deserved Humanity Award for her generosity and commitment to help families at the border,” Longoria wrote.

Speaking at the event, Sánchez credited her journalism professor for encouraging her to start a career in the field. “It took just one person who believed in me and I learned how to believe in myself. This is the essence of what This is About Humanity is all about, just treating people with love, compassion and humanity and giving them a crucial step up,” Sánchez said.