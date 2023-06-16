Eva Longoria Wears Fiery Orange Dress for ‘Flamin’ Hot’ White House Screening With President Joe Biden

Eva Longoria attended the White House’s screening of her new film “Flamin’ Hot” on Thursday in Washington, D.C, in an orange body-con dress with pockets that hit at the ankle.

She coordinated with gold sandals and topped off the look with a set of dangling earrings.

Eva Longoria during a screening of the film “Flamin’ Hot,” hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Getty Images

Longoria’s new film “Flamin’ Hot” debuted at the SXSW festival this year. The film tells the story of Richard Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant who began his career at Frito-Lay as a janitor and rose through the company’s ranks to eventually became an executive. Montanez is credited with the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, hence the title of the film.

“I wanted to explore how opportunities are not distributed equally and what happens in the face of adversity and what happens when people tell underrepresented groups no or ‘that job isn’t for people who look like you’,” Longoria said to WWD in a February interview about the film.

The White House’s screening of “Flamin’ Hot” was hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. To celebrate Longoria’s feature film directorial debut, Jill wore a summer-ready floral-print dress from Halima. She paired it with gold strap platform wedges from Loeffler Randall.

“Flamin’ Hot” was shown to an audience of about 600 people. President Biden has begun using film screenings to celebrate various communities.