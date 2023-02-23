×
Evan Mock Brings Edgy Style in Leather Jacket to Diesel’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

The actor, model and skateboarder was among Diesel's slate of celebrity attendees at their latest runway show.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Glenn Martens and Evan Mock are seen at the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Diesel)
Glenn Martens and Evan Mock are seen at the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week fall 2023 on Feb. 22. Getty Images for Diesel

Evan Mock attended Diesel’s fall 2023 runway show on Wednesday during Milan Fashion Week, in a brown Diesel leather jacket with the Diesel logo emblazoned across the chest.

Mock wore the jacket over a black T-shirt with a small letter “D” logo emblem, jeans with a stitch on the crease and black boots. Mock accessorized with a Diesel “D” letter logo belt, sunglasses, necklaces and rings.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Evan Mock attends the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Diesel)
Evan Mock at the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week fall 2023 on Feb. 22. Getty Images for Diesel

Mock has been a fixture at fashion week lately. Originally a skateboarder, Mock gained the attention of the entertainment and fashion industries after singer Frank Ocean posted a video of him skating.

Mock went on to walk runways for Louis Vuitton and 1017 Alyx 9SM. He’s also appeared in advertisements for Aldo Group and Paco Rabanne.

In 2021, Mock was cast in the HBO Max reboot of “Gossip Girl.” The show concluded earlier this year after just two seasons, but Mock’s hopes for the future were high after its series finale.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Evan Mock is seen at the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel)
Evan Mock at the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week fall 2023 on Feb. 22. Getty Images for Diesel

“It was my first acting gig. It’s hard to put into words in a short time, but I learned so much. The crew was awesome. I understand that sometimes the cast doesn’t always get along, but we all got along so well and it made the whole experience so much easier. I’m just super stoked to have the opportunity to step into that world and have it be so graceful and such an awesome time to really soak up everything and learn as much as I could have,” Mock said in a phone interview with WWD.

Milan Fashion Week is on until Monday. The event showcases established and up-and-coming Italian-based fashion houses, in addition to shows from international designers. Notable designers and brands on this season’s calendar include Prada, Fendi, Brunello Cuccinelli, Giorgio Armani, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta and Gucci.

