×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Brand Builder Erik Torstensson on 10 Years of Frame

Fashion

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two

Business

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Evangeline Lilly Delivers Fairy-tale Glamour in Feathered Green Dress at ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere

The Marvel star attended the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles.

Evangeline Lilly at the world premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.
Evangeline Lilly at the world premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Evangeline Lilly was a vision at the world premiere of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Monday night in Los Angeles in Giambattista Valli.

The “Lost” star arrived at the Regency Village Theatre wearing a green dress in light pastel green that featured a long tulle skirt and ostrich feathered top. She accessorized the gown with a pair of Reza white gold drop earrings with diamonds in the shape of a heart. 

Evangeline Lilly attends “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” world premiere on Feb 6 in Los Angeles. 

Lilly’s dreamy haute couture dress is part of the Giambattista Valli 10th anniversary haute couture collection the Italian designer presented in Paris last year. 

Related Galleries

Evangeline Lilly attends “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” world premiere on Feb 6 in Los Angeles. 

This premiere kickstarts the international promotion tour of Lilly’s latest Marvel movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which is set to be released in movie theaters on Feb. 17. In this film, the actress plays Hope van Dyne (Wasp) alongside Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, and they both fight against Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang the Conqueror.

On this promotional tour, Lilly is working with stylist Kevin Michael Ericson to curate her looks. Last night, Ericson took to Instagram to share details of the look and a “behind-the-scenes” video of the process of getting the dress ready and steamed ahead of the premiere. “She said feathers,” he captioned the Instagram story. He is one of Hollywood’s A-lister go-to’s, dressing other celebrities like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Frida Gustavsson, Mandy Moore and more.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Hot Summer Bags

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Evangeline Lilly Goes Green for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad