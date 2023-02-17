×
Evangeline Lilly Debuts Cropped Silver Haircut With Matching Naeem Khan Fringe Dress at ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ U.K. Premiere Red Carpet

The actress wore a gown from the designer's spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

Evangeline Lilly at the UK Gala Screening of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on Feb. 16 in London.
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Kathryn Newton attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors attend the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Evangeline Lilly made a stunning arrival to the ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ U.K. gala screenin  in London on Thursday in a shimmering Naeem Khan gown from the designer’s spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

Evangeline Lilly at the UK Gala Screening of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on Feb. 16 in London.
Evangeline Lilly at the U.K. gala screening of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” on Feb. 16 in London. Getty Images

Lilly’s gown ensemble almost mimicked an oversize cape, with dramatic silver fringe throughout that prompted a lot of movement. The rest of the gown was a matching dazzling dress with a scoop neckline. For accessories, she went big, wearing the Elongated Blake Fringe earrings and cuffs in white gold by Lana Jewelry. Lilly collaborated with her stylist Kevin Michael Ericson on her screening look. Ericson has outfitted Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mandy Moore and Katy O’Brian. When it came to hair, Lilly embraced her short style with her buzz-cut strands in a matching silver-gray color. She wore chrome pointed-toe heels.

Evangeline Lilly at the UK Gala Screening of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on Feb. 16 in London.
Evangeline Lilly at the UK Gala Screening of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” on Feb. 16 in London. Getty Images

According to a report from WWD, the designer’s collection consisted of bedazzled gowns, floral suiting and beaded jumpsuits.

The actress joined a slew of other A-list stars at the screening, including Catherine Zeta-Jones and her costars for the upcoming film, including Kathryn Newton, Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors and Michael Douglas. The movie is the latest in the Marvel Studios franchise, and the third of the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” saga. It centers around Ant-Man (played by Rudd) and the Wasp (played by Lilly) journeying through the Quantum Realm.

Evangeline Lilly at the UK Gala Screening of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on Feb. 16 in London.
Evangeline Lilly at the UK Gala Screening of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” on Feb. 16 in London. Getty Images

Lilly continues to deliver top-tier style while on the promotional tour for the film. To the movie’s Los Angeles premiere, she wore an ostrich feathered Giambattista Valli dress. The lime green dress is from the haute couture collection the designer presented in Paris last year. That same year, she embraced a more casual look to the film’s cast panel at Comic-Con International, wearing an AllSaints graphic T-shirt and a gray pin-striped Giorgio Armani suit.

The film debuts in theaters Feb. 17.

