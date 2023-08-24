Faith Hill Keeps It Classic in Little Black Dress for Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville

Faith Hill attended the Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee. The annual event celebrates select ACM Award winners.

Hill attended in support of her husband, fellow country star Tim McGraw. He received the ACM Icon Award, which recognizes artists and industry leaders who have contributed to multiple facets of the country music industry, including production, songwriting, film and television.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the Academy of Country Music Honors on Aug. 23 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images for ACM

For the occasion, Hill sported a high-neck little black dress with bell sleeves. She paired her frock with fishnet tights and patent leather knee-high boots. The singer also added simple diamond studs.

Hill’s dirty blond hair was swept into a slick updo, while her makeup consisted of a rosy blush and a bold red lip.

McGraw coordinated in a white suit, black button-up and crocodile boots, accessorizing with a cowboy hat.

Hill and McGraw were accompanied by their daughters Audrey and Maggie. The couple first crossed paths in 1994 before tying the knot two years later in Colorado. They welcomed their first daughter, Grace, in 1997, followed by Maggie and Audrey, who were born in 1998 and 2001, respectively.

Both Hill and McGraw have won multiple ACM Awards. Together, they’ve received five statues for their duets “It’s Your Love” and “Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me.” The couple has co-headlined three tours and more recently, they shared the screen in “1883,” a spin-off of Paramount’s hit Western, “Yellowstone.”

In 2023, McGraw released his 16th solo album, “Standing Room Only.”