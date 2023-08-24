×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Maxwell Osborne on the Constant Discovery of Growing AnOnlyChild

Fashion

Elle Fanning Debuts in Alexander McQueen Campaign

Fashion

Good American Launches Its Varsity Collection in Time for the Academic Year

Faith Hill Keeps It Classic in Little Black Dress for Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville

The singer attended the ceremony alongside her husband, Tim McGraw, and their two daughters.

Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw attend the Academy of Country Music Honors on August 23 in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: Carly Pearce attends the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: Dennis Quaid attends the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: (L-R) HARDY and Caleigh Ryan attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: Kane Brown attends the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
View ALL 24 Photos

Faith Hill attended the Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee. The annual event celebrates select ACM Award winners.

Related Articles

Hill attended in support of her husband, fellow country star Tim McGraw. He received the ACM Icon Award, which recognizes artists and industry leaders who have contributed to multiple facets of the country music industry, including production, songwriting, film and television.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: (L-R) Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the Academy of Country Music Honors on Aug. 23 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images for ACM

For the occasion, Hill sported a high-neck little black dress with bell sleeves. She paired her frock with fishnet tights and patent leather knee-high boots. The singer also added simple diamond studs.

Hill’s dirty blond hair was swept into a slick updo, while her makeup consisted of a rosy blush and a bold red lip.

McGraw coordinated in a white suit, black button-up and crocodile boots, accessorizing with a cowboy hat.

Hill and McGraw were accompanied by their daughters Audrey and Maggie. The couple first crossed paths in 1994 before tying the knot two years later in Colorado. They welcomed their first daughter, Grace, in 1997, followed by Maggie and Audrey, who were born in 1998 and 2001, respectively.

Both Hill and McGraw have won multiple ACM Awards. Together, they’ve received five statues for their duets “It’s Your Love” and “Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me.” The couple has co-headlined three tours and more recently, they shared the screen in “1883,” a spin-off of Paramount’s hit Western, “Yellowstone.”

In 2023, McGraw released his 16th solo album, “Standing Room Only.”

Faith Hill Keeps It Classic in Little Black Dress for ACM Honors

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad