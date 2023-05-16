×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 16, 2023

Fan Bingbing Prowls on the Red Carpet in ‘Walking’ Tiger Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023 for ‘Jeanne du Barry’ Premiere

The actress attended the premiere of Johnny Depp's new film "Jeanne du Barry."

Fan Bingbing, Cannes Film Festival 2023, red carpet, christopher bu gown, tiger dress
Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Fan Bingbing arrived on the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday for a screening of the film “Jeanne du Barry,” channeling forest inspiration.

Fan wore a Christoper Bu ball gown with a sweeping train and a forest-inspired print with graphics of foliage, tree bark and several tigers that appeared to be walking off the dress.

Fan also wore emerald earrings and a ring. Fashion editor and stylist Wish Gui selected Fan’s look for the screening.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Fan Bingbing wears tiger dress, christopher bu gown, attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Fan Bingbing Getty Images

Fan did her hair with a middle part and did a chignon-style updo in the back for an elegant pin-up effect.

“Jeanne du Barry” is a new film starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV. The film tells the story of Madame du Barry, who climbs the social ladder in France to become King Louis XV’s favorite and scandalizes his court. In addition to Depp, the film also stars Maïwenn, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard and Louis Garrel.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Fan Bingbing wears tiger dress, christopher bu gown, attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Fan Bingbing Michael Buckner for Variety

In 2018, Fan was fined $130 million for tax evasion by the Chinese government. She was accused of using “yin-yang contracts,” which divert payments into a company owned by the actress in order to lower her tax liability. Fan temporarily disappeared from the public eye, but in 2020, she made a comeback with a Guerlain contract.

The Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From Tuesday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories.

