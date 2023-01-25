×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Armani Privé Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari’s God’s True Cashmere Plots Expansion

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 15.5 Percent Increase in 2022 Revenues

Everything to Know About Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin’s Football-inspired Game Day Collection Ahead of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

The beauty brand announced a new collection, gearing up to Rihanna's performance at the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

The Showstopp’r Kit, fenty beauty super bowl halftime show merch, football makeup collection
The Showstopp’r Kit. Courtesy of Fenty

Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are pulling out all the stops ahead of founder Rihanna’s performance at the Superbowl halftime show.

The Showstopp’r Kit.
The Showstopp’r Kit. Courtesy of Fenty

The brands released a special sports-themed collection inspired by Rihanna’s upcoming performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. The Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Game Day Essentials collection offers individual beauty items for purchase and a collective kit, all in football-inspired packaging.

The Mini Gloss Bomb & Keychain With Charm.
The Mini Gloss Bomb and keychain with charm. COURTESY OF FENTY BEAUTY AND FENTY SKIN

The Showstopp’r Kit ($76) includes a Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in the shade Fenty Glow, an Invisimatte Blotting Powder, a Mini Hydra Vizor SPF 30 Moisturizer, a Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream Sample Packette, a Deluxe Fenty Eau de Parfum Sample and the new Showstopp’r Makeup Sponge in a limited-edition football-shaped design, all encompassed in a clear, “Team Fenty” makeup bag. The Football Sponge ($16), Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer: Showstopp’r Edition in the new shade RIRI ($20) and a Mini Gloss Bomb with a football keychain charm ($12) are all available to purchase separately.

Related Galleries

Everything inside the Showstopp’r Kit.
Everything inside the Showstopp’r Kit. COURTESY OF FENTY BEAUTY AND FENTY SKIN

The Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Game Day Essentials collection is exclusively available online at fentybeauty.com. Select products within the kit are available at ulta.com and sephora.com.

This month, Fenty Beauty also announced “Team Fenty Tailgate,” a tailgate party in Los Angeles on Feb. 4 and another one in Atlanta on Jan. 29. According to a post shared from the brand’s official Instagram page, the tailgate parties will serve as a pregame to Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance, powered by CashApp and featuring a live DJ, drinks, freebies, Fenty Beauty shade-matching and Fenty Skin samples.

Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty lingerie and loungewear brand is also putting a spin on the festivities. The brand is hosting an interactive, three-day pop-up beginning on Friday in L.A.’s Fairfax district. The pop-up store will spotlight the Savage x Fenty Game Day collection, which was released earlier this month. Featuring sweatpants and beanies, the 17-piece collection offers football-inspired pieces, including a T-shirt that reads, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.”

The space itself will have a football theme, with turf-lined floors and goalposts for clothing racks. Along with allowing customers to purchase items from the limited-edition collection, the event will include fun photo moments, special gifts with purchase and more.

Rihanna, who last released a studio album in 2016, is performing at the coveted game’s halftime show, sponsored by Apple Music. The 2023 Super Bowl is on Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Hot Summer Bags

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fenty Beauty and Skin's Football-Themed Game Day Collection Info

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad